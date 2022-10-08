Bangladesh: Idol at Kali temple vandalised in Jhenaidah; case lodged

Follow us on Image Source : AP/REPRESENTATIVE FILE - Members of Bangladesh Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) stand guard

Highlights Miscreants broke into the temple under the cover of night and vandalised the idol, police said

The idol's head was found dumped on the road half a kilometre away from the temple

This incident comes a day after the 10-day annual Durga Puja festivities in Bangladesh ended

Bangladesh: The idol of a deity was vandalised at a Hindu temple in Bangladesh's Jhenaidah, prompting police to launch a manhunt for the vandals, local media reported.

Local news reported an idol at the Kali temple in Dautiya village was found broken into pieces by the authorities on Friday morning.

According to Amit Kumar Burman, the district's Assistant Superintendent of Police, a case had been lodged and investigations began on Thursday.

Sukumar said miscreants broke into the temple under the cover of night and vandalised the idol. The idol's head was found dumped on the road half a kilometre away from the temple, according to the news reports.

This incident comes a day after the 10-day annual Durga Puja festivities in Bangladesh came to an end with the immersion of idols on the auspicious day of Vijayadashami or Dusshera.

However, this is not the first incident of vandalism in a temple.

On March 17, this year, the ISKCON Radhakanta Jeev temple in Dhaka was vandalized and idols were taken away. Several devotees also were also reportedly beaten up by the vandals.

Amani Krishna Das, the public relations officer of ISKCON temple said, "More than 200 terrorists led by Haji Shafiullah attacked, vandalized and looted the ISKCON Radhakanta temple at 222, Lal Mohan Saha Street in Wari."

"The miscreants attempted to break the security wall of the temple," the ISKON official said.

On October 16, 2021, a temple in Noakhali city in Bangladesh was vandalised and a devotee was killed by a mob, ISKON officials said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Bangladesh: 140 million without power as grid failure causes widespread blackouts

Latest World News