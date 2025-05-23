Bangladesh interim chief Muhammad Yunus considers resignation amid political deadlock: Report Yunus's government in the past two days was exposed to several challenges with a major one involving Bangladesh's presumably consolidated military forces, which played a crucial role during the last year’s student-led uprising.

Dhaka:

Bangladesh's interim government chief, Muhammad Yunus, is reportedly contemplating stepping down from his role due to mounting frustrations over political gridlock in the country. According to a late-night report by BBC Bangla on Thursday, Yunus has found it increasingly difficult to function effectively as political parties have failed to reach a consensus.

The revelation came from National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Nhid Islam after meeting with Yunus earlier in the day. "We have been hearing about sir’s resignation since this morning, so I went to meet him to discuss it. He told me he is thinking about it. He feels the current situation is such that he cannot continue working," told Islam to BBC Bangla.

NCP urges Yunus to stay strong

Islam, who has risen to prominence under Yunus's informal patronage earlier this year, noted that the Chief Adviser expressed genuine concern about the state of affairs. "He said unless the political parties can reach a common ground, he will not be able to work,” Islam explained. Despite Yunus's apprehensions, the NCP convenor urged him to hold firm. "I told him to stay strong—for the country’s security, its future, and to honour the hopes raised by the mass uprising,” Islam said. He added that he remains hopeful that political parties will eventually unite and offer the cooperation necessary for Yunus to carry out his duties effectively. “I hope everyone will come together and support him,” Islam said.

The NCP leader, however, said there was no point in Yunus staying if he could not do his work adding, "If the political party wants him to resign now...Why he will stay if he does not get that place of trust, that place of assurance?"

Military moves stir political unrest

Yunus's government in the past two days was exposed to several challenges with a major one involving Bangladesh's presumably consolidated military forces, which played a crucial role during last year’s student-led uprising.

The movement toppled former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League regime and installed Yunus to power and during the protest the army preferred not to launch a crackdown on protestors despite being called out to tame the uprising.

The military, however, extended its hand for Hasina’s safe exit to India using an air force plane and installation of Yunus as the chief adviser, effectively the prime minister, in line with the demand of Students against Discrimination (SAD), a large part of which now emerged as NCP.

(With inputs from PTI)

