Dhaka:

Bangladesh's interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, has reversed its stance on the proposed "humanitarian" corridor to Myanmar’s Rakhine State following a strong warning from Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman. The general dismissed the plan as a "bloody corridor" and opposed Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain’s unilateral announcement that Bangladesh had agreed to the UN-backed project.

The proposal raised alarm in Bangladesh, with growing concern that the corridor would compromise national sovereignty and was influenced by US strategic interests. Critics argue that Yunus and his allies may be yielding to Western pressure to remain in power without elections.

General Zaman issued a clear warning, stating, "The Bangladesh Army will never be involved in any activity that is harmful to sovereignty. Nor will anyone be allowed to do so." He stressed that any decision must reflect national interest and political consensus, and urged Yunus to hold elections, avoid interference in military matters, and keep the army informed on sensitive issues like the Rakhine corridor.

The proposed corridor, originating in Chattogram, was intended to facilitate humanitarian aid to civilians in Myanmar’s conflict-ridden Rakhine region. However, it was met with fierce opposition from domestic political groups, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and several Left parties, who condemned it as "unilateral and illegal."

Despite the backlash, the interim government had initially supported the plan, which some analysts see as part of a US-led strategy to counter Chinese influence in the region. An opinion piece in the *Dhaka Tribune* highlighted security risks, warning that the corridor could be misused for military or intelligence operations under the guise of aid.

After Zaman’s intervention, National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman, recently appointed by Yunus, clarified the government's position. He stated that no formal discussions had taken place and that Bangladesh had only agreed to consider a limited role in facilitating UN aid near the border.

Rahman, who also serves as Yunus' representative on Rohingya and priority matters, reiterated that the government had no intention of pursuing the corridor. The proposal emerged amid escalating violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine State, where military crackdowns have forced Rohingya refugees into Bangladesh.