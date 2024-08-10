Bangladesh ex-PM Sheikh Hasina did not officially resign from her post before fleeing, says her son

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS/AP Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy

Dhaka: In another significant statement, former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy told Reuters on Saturday that she did not officially resign from her post before fleeing on Monday (August 5) as anti-government protesters marched on her official residence amid widespread unrest. Hasina had been sheltering in New Delhi since Monday following unrest that killed more than 400 people, many of them students, ending her 15-year-old reign.

Joy's remarks came two days after an interim government led by Nobel laureate and fierce Hasina critic Muhammad Yunus was sworn in on Thursday. "My mother never officially resigned. She didn't get the time," he told Reuters from Washington. Several media reports on Monday citing Army officials claimed Hasina had resigned as the Army Chief announced the formation of an interim government.

"She had planned to make a statement and submit her resignation. But then the protesters started marching on the prime minister's residence. And there was no time. My mother wasn't even packed. As far as the constitution goes, she is still the prime minister of Bangladesh," said Joy. He said the formation of a caretaker government without the PM actually formally resigning can be "challenged in court".

Hasina will return to Bangladesh, her son says

Bangladesh President Mohammad Shahabuddin had formally dissolved the Parliament after consulting with military chiefs and opposition politicians. As per the Constitution, the interim government must hold elections within three months after the tenure of the Parliament ends without completion.

Confirming that his party would contest the next elections, Joy said, "I'm confident the Awami League will come to power. If not, we will be the opposition. Either way is fine.". He said he was encouraged by a recent statement from Khaleda Zia, chief of the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and a fierce Hasina rival that there should be no revenge or vengeance after Hasina fled.

He said he was "willing to work with the BNP ... to have democratic elections in Bangladesh and restore democracy and to work with them to ensure that going forward, we have peaceful democracy where there will be free and fair elections". Asked whether he would be the Awami League's prime ministerial candidate, he said: "My mother was going to retire after this term anyway. If the party wants me to, maybe. I will definitely consider it."

Joy also said his mother was ready to face trial back home, as demanded by students who led the uprising. "The threat of arrest has never scared my mother before," he said. "My mother has done nothing wrong. Just because people in her government did illegal things, did not mean my mother ordered it. That does not mean my mother is responsible for that." He also blamed some police officers for using excessive force.

Joy refutes rumours of visa revocation

In an earlier interview with news agency ANI, Wazed expressed deep gratitude to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the swift response that ensured his mother's safety and said his mother's visa was not revoked by anyone, putting rest to reports of the US blocking her visa. Wazed also criticised the new Bangladeshi interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, calling it unconstitutional and stressing the need for prompt elections to restore democracy.

Wazed highlighted the pivotal role India played in safeguarding his mother, acknowledging the quick intervention by Modi’s government. He urged India to take a leadership role in regional affairs and maintain stability in its neighbourhood. "My message to the government of India, is my gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for his government's quick action in saving my mother's life. I am eternally grateful," he said.

"No one can deny that Sheikh Hasina's government kept peace in Bangladesh, kept economic growth, stopped insurgency and kept the eastern side of our subcontinent stable. We are the only government that has proven we can do it. Other governments have tried. They have failed," he added.

