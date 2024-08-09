Bangladesh: Attacks on Hindu minorities continue; houses and temples vandalised, hundreds forced to flee

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA A bike showroom was vandalised and set ablaze by extremists in Comilla district, Bangladesh.

Bangladesh unrest: The recent chaos in Bangladesh that culminated in Sheikh Hasina's ouster was followed by attacks on the Hindu minority community in the country, as scores of houses, businesses and temples were razed to the ground. Despite a new interim government, there seems to be no halt in rampant attacks on Hindus in the country, fuelled global concern.

Alarming visuals have surfaced on social media showing as Hindu temples and houses are under attack in Dhaka, Chittagong, Cumilla, Thakurgaon, Noakhali, Bagerhat, Nazirpur, Firozepur, Sylhet and Madaripur areas of Bangladesh. As many as 800 Hindus in the Thakurgaon district have been forced to flee their homes in fear of their safety as their houses were looted and burnt.

Shocking scenes from Bangladesh

Mohammad Rakibul Hasan, a local government official in Thakurgaon district, said around 700-800 Hindus tried to flee to India on Wednesday after some of their houses were attacked and looted. "They returned home after we provided protection," he told Reuters. Early on Thursday, about 300 Bangladeshis had assembled at a border point near West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district but dispersed later. The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has thwarted multiple infiltration attempts along the border.

In Sylhet, several houses and temples were vandalised by extremist protesters and Hindus there were forced to vacate their properties. Additionally, the Radha Gobind temple in Umedpur village of Shibchar upazila in Madaripur was burnt to the ground, while a bike showroom was also set ablaze in Comilla. "Several vehicles were vandalised. It was impossible to venture out of our homes," one of the Bangladeshi Hindus told India TV.

More shockingly, a woman, reported to be a Hindu, was seen being kidnapped by a group of people in broad daylight in Noakhali. The woman was later rescued after military intervention. A Hindu goldsmith in the Narsingdi area said two youths demanded protection money of 1 million Bangladesh taka ($8,550) and relented only after they agreed to pay 100,000 taka.

The attacks have sparked worldwide concerns, including from India, as the situation in Bangladesh echoed similar patterns observed in Pakistan regarding the state of minorities. The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council said that 45 out of 64 districts in the country had seen the targeting of mostly Hindu homes, businesses or temples this week, causing the death of a school teacher.

What did Muhammad Yunus say on Hindus?

The ongoing situation poses a big challenge for the newly-formed interim government. Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus, who was sworn in as the chief adviser of the caretaker government on Thursday, said the 'anarchic activities' and attacks on minority communities could have been part of a conspiracy. "As the first call of duty, we will control the conspirators...who have created an anarchic situation and panic to upset our freedom," Yunus said in a televised address shortly after taking oath.

Hours before the ceremony, Yunus said, "We heard that the law and order of the area are not being maintained, people are hurting each other, houses and properties are being burned, officers are being attacked, minorities like Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians are facing attacks too. These are all parts of a conspiracy which does not come under our purview. Our responsibility is to protect the country including each and every person as they are our brothers. Hatred and unruliness are the enemies of democracy."

"Our first order of business should be to restore law and order. Until that is taken care of, we will not be able to proceed to further improve the situation. You have shown faith in me and the students here have reassured me to carry out that duty. I request the residents of Bangladesh to believe in me. If you do that, there will be no attacks at any locations in the country," he added. Retired Brig Gen M Sakhawat Hossain, the new interior ministry adviser, said the administration was "very concerned" about reports of vandalism and attacks on minorities, adding that some were "slightly exaggerated".

India's concerns over Bangladeshi Hindus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended best wishes to Yunus saying India was hoping for an "early return to normalcy" in Bangladesh that would also ensure the safety and protection of all Hindus and other minority communities. " We hope for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities," he said on X.

The Ministry of External Affairs said India hoped for the early restoration of law and order in Bangladesh and said the country's interests are foremost for the Indian government. "We also want to make it clear that it is the responsibility of every government to ensure the well-being of all its citizens. We hope for an early restoration of law and order in Bangladesh. This is both in the interest of the country and for the larger region as a whole," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

While the atrocities against Hindus have been reported, there also has been some welcoming reports of students and local people taking it upon themselves to protect Hindu temples and homes. In several places, Muslims stood side by side with their Hindu neighbours stood guard over temples. Student leaders have formed volunteer groups to help guard other sites, as per the Guardian.

