Watch: Baby born on Bangkok street amid chaos of quake evacuation

As Bangkok lay in shatters after Friday’s horrific earthquake that left over thousands dead in Myanmar, Bangkok and Thailand, a glimmer of hope was found in the birth of a newborn in the streets during this dark time. Doctors in Bangkok delivered a baby on the street outside the Police General Hospital during the massive earthquake.

The woman was reportedly in surgery when the tremors measured 7.7 magnitude on the Richter scale, however the doctors were forced to evacuate the hospital. The patient was escorted out of the hospital by medical teams and, surrounded by healthcare staff, gave birth to a baby boy, according to Police Colonel Sirikul Srisanga, the hospital spokesperson.

Videos of the incident were widely circulated on social media, showing the woman lying on a stretcher as hospital staff helped with her delivery in the open air. The footage also captured several other patients' stretchers being moved into the courtyards, where doctors continued their treatment, NDTV reported.

"While closing the abdominal wall, an earthquake occurred. The surgical team decided to stabilize the patient and evacuate them to a safer location," Police Lieutenant Colonel Jiramrit said.