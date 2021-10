Follow us on Image Source : ANI Blast near Balochistan University in Quetta (Representational Image)

Quetta Blast Latest Updates: At least one policeman was killed and several injured in a massive explosion that took place outside the main gate of the University of Balochistan near Quetta’s Saryab Road on Monday.

According to police sources, the blast took place near a police van parked on the road.

More details awaited.

