Heavy rains, snowfall lash Pakistan's Balochistan; emergency declared

Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Heavy rains, snowfall lash Balochistan; emergency declared

At least six districts of Pakistan's Balochistan province came under emergency on Sunday after heavy rains and snowfall lashed the province. According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), an emergency was declared in Mastung, Qilla Abdullah, Kech, Ziarat, Harnai, and Pishin districts.

While addressing the media here, Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said a high alert had been issued to the commissioners and deputy commissioners.

Heavy snow has blocked the highway from Mehtarzai to Zhob and several vehicles have stranded.

Meanwhile, at least 10 people, including three women and three children, were killed in separate incidents after the roof of the houses caved in due to heavy snowfall in Balochistan.

Also Read | Fresh snowfall in Kashmir, flight operations disrupted

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh: Over 600 roads still blocked, more snowfall, rain likely till Jan 17​