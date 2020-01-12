Image Source : PTI Fresh snowfall in Kashmir, flight operations disrupted

Fresh snowfall occurred in the Kashmir Valley on Friday as the weather office said that inclement weather would continue in the state till Sunday.

"Light snowfall in the plains and moderate to heavy in the higher reaches occurred in the today. Weather is expected to remain inclement during the next 72 hours and this is likely to affect air and surface transport to and from the valley," a MET Department official said.

Very few people moved out of their homes on Friday morning in Srinagar city and elsewhere as a white blanket of snow-covered rooftops, roads and open spaces.

Srinagar recorded minus 1.0 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 3.0 and Gulmarg minus 7.5 as the minimum temperatures on Friday.

Leh town recorded minus 9.5 degrees Celsius, while Drass was the coldest in the state with minus 15.2. Thursday's maximum temperature in Drass was minus 9.1 degrees Celsius.

Jammu city recorded 8.5 degrees Celsius, Katra 7.8, Batote 1.5, Bannihal 2.1 and Bhaderwah 0.4 as the minimum temperatures.

Also Read: Cold wave subdues in Punjab, Haryana