Australia warship sent to help guard Strait of Hormuz

An Australian warship is set to sail to the Middle East on Monday to help protect the Strait of Hormuz. The HMAS (Her Majesty's Australian Ship) Toowoomba will depart from the Stirling Naval Base near Perth carrying nearly 200 sailors for the six-month deployment, local media reported.

Australian Defence Minister Linda Reynolds told reporters on Monday that the ship will play in important role in protecting Australia's economic and oil interests in the region.

She said the ship could also be used for a variety of missions once it arrives in the Middle East.