Austin nightclub shooting leaves 3 dead, 14 injured; FBI joins investigation

A shooting at a popular nightlife venue in downtown Austin, Texas, left three people dead, including the gunman, and at least 14 others injured early Sunday, according to US authorities. The incident occurred around 1:59 am local time at Buford's Backyard Beer Garden on West 6th Street, a busy entertainment district frequented by students and young professionals working in the city’s technology sector.

Police fatally shoot suspect at scene

Police said a male suspect opened fire using a long rifle and a handgun. Officers from the Austin Police Department responded within a minute of the first emergency call and fatally shot the suspect at the scene.

When police arrived, they confronted a man with a gun and returned fire, killing the suspect.

EMS Chief Robert Luckritz said three people were found dead at the scene, including the gunman, and 14 others were injured and transported to hospitals. Of the injured, three were reported to be in critical condition.

FBI joins probe, motive unknown

The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force has joined the investigation. Authorities said the motive for the attack remains unknown, and the identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Indian consulate monitoring situation

Austin, often referred to as “Silicon Hills,” has a large Indian American population, including thousands of professionals and students of Indian origin, particularly at the University of Texas at Austin and employees at Tesla, Facebook, Apple and Google.

The Consulate General of India in Houston said there was no immediate confirmation of Indian nationals among the casualties.

Mayor praises swift police response

Kirk Watson said the rapid police response helped prevent further loss of life. The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending an internal review.

