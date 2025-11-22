At G20 Summit, PM Modi outlines three new initiatives for inclusive growth of deprived populations | DETAILS G20 Summit 2025: PM Modi opened the first session with a call to reevaluate global growth parameters and introduced three sweeping proposals -- a traditional knowledge repository, a continent-wide skills multiplier for Africa, and a joint effort to dismantle the drug–terror nexus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the opening session of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg to urge a shift in global development priorities, calling for models that are inclusive, sustainable and grounded in civilisational wisdom. With Africa hosting the summit for the first time, he said the occasion required a fresh look at how the world defines progress, especially for regions that have long faced resource shortages and ecological imbalance.

Speaking in the session on inclusive and sustainable economic growth, leaving no one behind on Saturday, the Prime Minister said India’s principle of Integral Humanism provides a guide for more balanced development. He also presented three major proposals intended to reshape cooperation on knowledge, skills and security across continents.

Global traditional knowledge repository

Opening his address with a call to safeguard proven models of sustainable living, PM Modi proposed a global traditional knowledge repository under the G20.

India’s Indian Knowledge Systems initiative, he said, could serve as the base for a platform that collects eco-balanced and culturally rooted practices from communities around the world.

The aim of the repository is to ensure that traditional wisdom, whether related to health, the environment or social harmony, is documented, shared and preserved for future generations as the world confronts climate pressures and rapidly changing lifestyles.

G20 Africa skills multiplier initiative

Highlighting that Africa’s progress is vital for global advancement, PM Modi announced an ambitious skills programme focused on the continent’s expanding youth population.

He proposed the G20 Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative, built on a train-the-trainer model and supported collectively by all G20 partners.

The goal is one million certified trainers in Africa over the next decade.

These trainers are expected to help skill millions more, creating a steady flow of talent across sectors and opening up large-scale employment opportunities. Modi linked the proposal to India’s long-standing partnership with Africa, recalling that it was during India’s G20 Presidency that the African Union became a permanent member.

Countering the global drug terror nexus

Expressing concern over the worldwide spread of highly potent synthetic drugs such as fentanyl, the Prime Minister warned that they pose serious risks to public health, social stability and security systems across nations.

He called for a dedicated G20 Initiative on Countering the Drug Terror Nexus, meant to bring financial, governance and security mechanisms together.

The initiative will concentrate on breaking drug trafficking networks, disrupting illicit funding channels and weakening a major source of finance for terror groups, a challenge he said demands united global action.

With the summit centred on inclusive and sustainable growth, PM Modi said Africa’s moment on the G20 platform gives the world a chance for a course correction. His proposals, ranging from knowledge sharing to continental skilling and cross border security threats, are expected to feature in wider negotiations as leaders discuss how to shape the next decade of global cooperation.

