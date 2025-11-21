PM Modi meets Australia's Anthony Albanese in Johannesburg | WATCH Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived in Johannesburg for his three-day visit to South Africa to participate in the G20 Summit. He was received by Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, South Africa's Minister in the Presidency, upon arrival.

Johannesburg:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese South Africa's Johannesburg on sidelines of the G20 Summit. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the two leaders discussed several aspects, including strengthening the India-Australia cooperation in a host of sectors.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister arrived in Johannesburg for his three-day visit to South Africa to participate in the G20 Summit. He was received by Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, South Africa's Minister in the Presidency, upon arrival. He was also greeted with a red-carpet salute from the South African Air Force.

This is the first G20 Summit that is being held in Africa after the African Union became a member during the 2023 Summit in India

After arriving in Johannesburg, PM Modi said he is looking forward to productive discussions with world leaders on key global issues. "Our focus will be on strengthening cooperation, advancing development priorities and ensuring a better future for all," he said in an X post.

PM Modi's grand welcome upon arrival

Once PM Modi arrived at his hotel, local artists performed traditional dances, displaying the cultural heritage from India's different parts such as Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

He also interacted with some members of the Indian diaspora, who chanting his name. In another X post, PM Modi said he was 'deeply touched' by the warm welcome he received from the Indian community, adding that their affection reflects the 'enduring bond' between India and South Africa.

"These ties, rooted in history and strengthened by shared values, continue to grow even stronger!" he said, while posting some photographs.

"India’s vibrant cultural diversity on display in South Africa! Members of the Indian community took the lead in showcasing folk dances from 11 states of India during a short cultural programme aptly titled ‘Rhythms of a United India.’ It is commendable how the Indian community has remained connected with its roots," he said in another X post.

