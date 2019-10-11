Image Source : AP Arrest warrants against Sharif in corruption case

Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has issued arrest warrants against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills corruption case and was likely to present him before an accountability court on Friday.

Sources said the NAB chairman had issued arrest warrants in the case and a team of Lahore bureau would visit him in the Kot Lakhpat jail on Friday to take him to the accountability court for his physical remand, Dawn news reported.

Sharif is serving a seven-year imprisonment in Al-Azizia Mills corruption case.

NAB has already arrested his daughter Maryam Nawaz and nephew Yousuf Abbas in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Both of them are on judicial remand till October 23.

NAB mainly accused Maryam of being involved in money laundering under the garb of sale/purchase of the sugar mills' shares.

It said she had become the largest shareholder of the mills in 2008, having over 12 million shares and her assets had been found disproportionate to her income.

