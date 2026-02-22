Armed man shot dead after trying to enter Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida

Florida:

An armed man was shot and killed after entering the secure perimeter at US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, officials said. At the time of the incident, Trump was at the White House, and First Lady Melania Trump was also with the President in Washington.

The man was shot by Secret Service agents along with a deputy from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office after unlawfully entering the secure perimeter, the statement said.

Man was in his early 20s

The identity of the deceased has not been disclosed. According to a statement from the Secret Service, the incident occurred at around 1:30 am (local time) when the man in his early 20s was spotted near the north gate of the property carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can.

The suspect, who was in his early 20s and from North Carolina, was reported missing a few days ago by his family. Investigators believe he left North Carolina and headed south, picking up a shotgun along the way, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

The box for the gun was recovered in his vehicle, Guglielmi said. The man drove through the north gate of Mar-a-Lago as another vehicle was exiting and was confronted by Secret Service agents, Guglielmi said.

"On February 22, around 1:30 a.m., a male in his early 20s was shot by U.S. Secret Service agents and a deputy from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) following an unauthorized entry into the secure perimeter at Mar-a-Lago. The individual, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced deceased," the US Secret Service said in a statement.

Agents and a sheriff's deputy confronted the individual, and shots were fired by law enforcement during the encounter. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No law enforcement personnel were injured, and there were no Secret Service protectees at the location at the time.

The identity, including the individual's background, actions, potential motive, and the use of force, is under investigation by the FBI, the US Secret Service, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. "In accordance with the agency policy, the involved Secret Service agents will be placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation," it added.

Assassination attempt at Trump

Trump has previously faced serious security threats. He was injured during an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024.

In a separate incident on September 15, 2024, a man armed with a rifle was apprehended after allegedly waiting near Trump's golf course in West Palm Beach while the president was playing. The suspect was sentenced to life in prison earlier this month.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

