Donald Trump says he has dispatched 'great hospital boat' to Greenland to help sick people

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump on Saturday stated that he has dispatched a hospital ship to Greenland to help with the sick people, who are 'not being taken care of'. The US President made the announcement on the Truth Social with a visual representation of the USNS Mercy, a popular naval hospital ship.

"Working with the fantastic Governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, we are going to send a great hospital boat to Greenland to take care of the many people who are sick and not being taken care of there. It’s on the way!!!" Trump wrote on the platform.

Check Trump's post here

Landry reacts to Trump's announcement

Landry reacted to Trump's announcement, stating that he is 'proud to work with you on this important issue'. Landry was appointed as U.S. special envoy to Greenland last year in December by Trump as the US President noted him as someone who 'understands how essential Greenland is to our National Security'.

As per a report in ANI, details about the nature of the health emergency and the precise goals of the mission remain unclear. Key institutions — including the Pentagon, the US Navy, NORTHCOM, and the Danish Embassy — have been approached for comment, but no official statement has been issued so far.

Change in diplomatic tone

The deployment follows a noticeable change in diplomatic messaging, after the President said last month that he had “outlined the framework of a future deal” regarding Greenland during talks with the NATO chief. "Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region. This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America and all NATO Nations. Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st," Trump wrote.

This came after a period of peak tension where Trump showed interest in Greenland, which stirred unease across European diplomatic circles.