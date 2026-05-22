Apollo 12 crew saw mysterious 'streaks of lights' in space: Pentagon's new batch of declassified UFO files

Washington:

The US Department of War on Friday released a second tranche of declassified files on alleged sightings of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs). This includes an audio recording of the Apollo 12 crew who described seeing mysterious "streaks of light" while trying to sleep in deep space.

The audio, titled 'NASA-UAP-D008, Apollo 12 Medical Debriefing - Tape 12, 1969', said that every crew member of the mission experienced the lights in the dark as they tried to sleep.

In the seven minutes fifty seconds audio clip that has gone viral on social media, the three astronauts from the Apollo 12 crew - Commander Charles Pete Conrad J, Command Module Pilot Richard Dick F Gordon Jr, and Lunar Module Pilot Alan L Bean - explained the freak lights that they witnessed during their space travel.

A flashing of lights experience

One of the astronauts described the experience like flashing a light. He said the streaks of the lights were always horizontal and used to be roughly in the same place. "And it always seem to me it went from right to left. No matter which eye it was in, the discharges were more towards the center, and it would be just like a pin point of light would close again," he said.

"The horizontal ones that I saw were generally above that one. Same way, yeah. It was generally high. I don't know if I can include any other, I can't remember, I just don't remember any of them being down on the floor as part of my vision," he added.

Seeing radiation in space?

However, according to National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the streaks of light were likely caused by cosmic rays that were passing through the retinas and visual system of the astronauts. In simple words, NASA said it means the astronauts were seeing radiation in the space.

Meanwhile, this is the second batch of previously secret files on UFOs released by the US. On May 8, the first tranche was released, in which more than 160 files were made public on the website of the Defense Department. This was done after President Donald Trump instructed officials to start identifying and releasing government files related to UFOs and aliens.

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