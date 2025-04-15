Declassified CIA document claims 'aliens' turned 23 Soviet soldiers to stone in shocking cold war encounter Although the event allegedly occurred in either 1989 or 1990, the story surfaced after the disintegration of the Soviet Union and was declassified by the CIA in 2000.

A recently resurfaced declassified CIA document has ignited global intrigue and debate after detailing a bizarre and terrifying Cold War-era incident allegedly involving extraterrestrial life. The document claims that 23 Soviet soldiers were turned to stone during a strange encounter with a UFO in Siberia.

The single-page report, published on the CIA’s official website, cites sources from two newspapers—Canada’s Weekly World News and Ukraine’s Holos Ukrayiny—and references a larger 250-page KGB file supposedly obtained by the CIA after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

The mysterious incident in Siberia

According to the document, the incident occurred in either 1989 or 1990 during a routine Soviet military training exercise in a remote Siberian region. Soldiers reportedly spotted a low-flying, disc-shaped object—described as a "flying saucer"—hovering above them. One of the soldiers allegedly fired a surface-to-air missile at the object, causing it to crash.

What happened next is described as both astonishing and chilling. Five small humanoid beings with large heads and dark, oversized eyes reportedly emerged from the wreckage. These entities, according to the report, merged into a single spherical object that began to buzz and glow intensely.

In a matter of moments, the sphere emitted a blinding flash of light, and 23 soldiers who had witnessed the event were instantaneously "turned to stone." Only two soldiers are said to have survived, having been shielded in the shadows at the time of the blast.

‘Bodies turned to limestone’

The document claims that the petrified remains of the soldiers, along with the remnants of the crashed object, were transported to a secret facility near Moscow for investigation. Scientists examining the remains allegedly found that the soldiers’ bodies had turned into a chalky substance resembling limestone.

Experts cited in the document theorized that an unknown form of energy—possibly of extraterrestrial origin—was responsible for the transformation. The CIA file notes, “If the KGB file corresponds to reality, this is an extremely menacing case,” and warns that such advanced alien technology poses potential threats far beyond human understanding.

Questions and skepticism

While the claims have captivated the public imagination, many experts remain skeptical. Critics suggest the story could be part of Cold War-era disinformation or the result of mass hysteria. Notably, the report lacks direct witness testimony from the surviving soldiers, and no scientific confirmation of the petrified remains has been provided.

Former CIA officer Mike Baker expressed doubts during an appearance on Fox News, stating, “Even if something unusual occurred, the details in this report appear to be far from verified. It’s difficult to separate fact from fiction.”

Alien encounter or cold war myth?

Whether this is undeniable evidence of extraterrestrial contact or simply another myth born from Cold War paranoia remains uncertain. Still, the resurfacing of this declassified report has reignited long-standing questions: Are we truly alone in the universe? And if not, do we fully understand the powers that may exist beyond Earth?