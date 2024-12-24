American Airlines grounds all flights in US due to THIS reason on Christmas eve

Follow us on Image Source : AP American Airlines

Washington: American Airlines grounded all its flights in the US ahead of the Christmas festival week. According to the statement issued by the airlines, the flights were grounded due to an unspecified technical issue.

Shares of the carrier were down 3.8% before the bell. "An estimated timeframe has not been provided, but they're trying to fix it in the shortest possible time," the company said in a post on X, responding to a question from a stranded flyer.

The Federal Aviation Administration posted a nationwide ground stop order for all American flights, according to an advisory notice.

The company has not issued a press release explaining the issue and an email was not immediately returned.

A post on the Federal Aviation Administration's website acknowledged the airline's request for a “nationwide groundstop” for all American Airlines planes and their subsidiary airlines.

The groundings couldn't come at a worse time for the millions of travellers expected to fly over the next 10 days.

The Transportation Security Administration expects to screen 40 million passengers over the holidays and through January 2.