Al-Qaeda rapidly expanding, strength now 50 times higher than before, says UN monitor

New Delhi:

The United Nations has issued a serious warning about one of the world's most dangerous terrorist organisations, stating that despite international preventive measures, Al-Qaeda has grown significantly stronger in recent years. According to the UN, the group now has fifty times more members than it did during the 9/11 attacks, which had killed nearly 3,000 people in the United States. Notably, it was Al-Qaeda that executed the devastating 9/11 strike.

What the new report reveals

According to a report by The Times of London, the UN monitoring team has concluded that Al-Qaeda and its affiliated groups currently have around 25,000 fighters, compared to nearly 5,000 at the time of 9/11. This data is based on intelligence inputs from various agencies, including the British MI6. These details were shared at a briefing at the Royal United Services Institute ahead of the publication of the annual global terrorist threat report by the UN Security Council monitoring team.

Al-Qaeda actively planning new attacks

The United Nations has made it clear that Al-Qaeda has not laid down its arms and is planning large-scale attacks across the world. Colin Smith, the coordinator of the monitoring team, said, "They are still planning attacks against us. They are conspiring. The threat still exists. If we ignore or underestimate this danger, it could prove extremely harmful for us."

Smith added that the terror organisation no longer depends on a single operational centre. Instead, its network has expanded across multiple regions in Africa and West Asia which makes the threat more complex.

Shift in recruitment tactics

According to the UN, Al-Qaeda not only possesses the ability to execute major attacks but its current generation of members is very different from that of the past. Smith explained that many current recruits have joined the organisation or its affiliates without deeply understanding its ideology. In contrast, around 500 members during the 9/11 period had joined due to ideological radicalisation. In recent years, Al-Qaeda has been exploiting local grievances, poverty and financial incentives to attract new recruits. Younger people are often lured with money rather than ideology.

Targeting young and vulnerable people

The UN team found that terror groups are increasingly targeting young people, sometimes even children as young as eleven. They believe such children can be easily manipulated and provoked. The report also highlights how terrorists are extensively using technology to produce video tutorials for weaponised drones and explosive-making techniques.

Al-Qaeda's resurgence in Afghanistan

After the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, the country has re-emerged as a safe haven for Al-Qaeda. It has become a key hub for recruitment and training. Despite Taliban claims that it does not support terrorism, a UNSC report states that Al-Qaeda continues to receive consistent assistance from the Taliban.

The organisation has been offering training and guidance to other terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan, especially the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). This partnership comes at a time when TTP has intensified its campaign against the Pakistani government.

Warning for the Indian subcontinent

The report also warns that Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) remains active in southeastern Afghanistan, an area dominated by the Haqqani Network. Intelligence inputs suggest the presence of AQIS chief Osama Mahmood and his deputy Yahya Ghauri in Kabul. The report also added that AQIS is now focusing more on external operations.

