Image Source : JEFF OVERS Al-Qaeda bomb maker turned MI6 undercover shares his experience working with Osama Bin Laden

Al-Qaeda bomb-maker turned MI6 undercover agent, Aimen Dean, who has worked with the likes of Osama Bin Laden for four years before becoming a turncoat and serving the ace British intelligence agency has shared his experience. Speaking to Daily Star, Dean said that he taught the MI6 how to make kitchen bombs and other Al Qaeda tricks.

“I still remember the ominous words of warning I received on my first training day in Afghanistan in 1997 – ‘Remember, when you’re making and assembling bombs, your first mistake is your last! You’re dealing with angry chemicals here, not potato and onions,’” Dean said, cited by the Daily Star.

“I witnessed myself, four different accidents with deadly consequences while preparing devices. The Barcelona terror attacks [in August 2017] were supposed to include explosive devices but the two men working on preparing the devices using TATP explosives must have made a mistake and blew up the house they were working in, killing them both,” Dean said.

Speaking of the danger possessed by terror organisations like ISIS and Taliban, Dean said, "The forces of darkness want to create an empire based on dubious Islamic eschatological texts and build it on mountains of skulls and oceans of blood, therefore they must be stopped."

Also Read | ISIS claims responsibility for London terror attack

Also Read | Asim Omar, Al Qaeda's Indian subcontinent commander killed​