'Deeply anguished': Air India after its cabin crew 'sexually' assaulted at 5-star hotel in London

New Delhi: Air India has acknowledged the media reports which claimed a female cabin crew member of its airline was assaulted by an intruder at a London hotel earlier this week. On Sunday, Air India issued a statement following multiple media reports questioning the security arrangements for the cabin crew staying at different hotels. "We are deeply anguished by an unlawful incident of intrusion at a hotel, operated by a major international chain that affected one of our own," it wrote on the social media platform, X.

According to the post, the airline has been providing professional counselling to the crew who had faced the horror. "At Air India, we are as concerned about this incident as all of you are. We are providing all possible support to our colleagues and the broader team, including professional counselling. Air India is also working with the local police and will pursue the matter to the fullest extent of the law," the airline added.

What happened with the Air India crews in London?

According to news agency PTI sources, a homeless man barged into the room at the hotel where the female cabin crew was staying and assaulted her. As she shouted, others staying nearby came and rescued her and the person was caught, they added. One of the sources said the cabin crew was allegedly sexually assaulted at the hotel while two other sources claimed it was a physical assault.

The incident happened at a star hotel near the London Heathrow airport. The cabin crew member has returned to India and is undergoing counselling, the sources added. After the incident came to light, airline employees took to the airline's internal communication platform to complain about safety issues. One of them claimed hotel staff was unavailable at night and that there is no control over access to the premises, one of the sources said.

Although the airline in its latest statement did not clarify much details of the incident, it requested to refrain from trusting social media claims amid the fact it faced the wrath of the internet multiple times following its "poor services". "Our team in London is actively monitoring the safety aspects and will be available for any support during this period. Air India accords foremost priority to the safety, security and well-being of all employees who travel on duty. We request that the privacy of those involved is respected. Requesting all to refrain and use their judgement towards speculation on social media posts," added the Air India post.

Cabin crew moved to another hotel: Air India

"We constantly review travel and stay arrangements, made at reputed international hotel chains, based on feedback from our employees and internal review to ensure the safety and comfort of employees. In this particular instance, we have taken immediate measures and decided to move our colleagues to another hotel. We have reached out to the management of the current hotel to ensure the security of colleagues staying there. We have been given an assurance that there will be no compromise to safety and security till such time our colleagues are relocated to another hotel," read the post.

