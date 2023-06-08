Follow us on Image Source : PTI Air India replacement flight with 232 on board departs for destination San Francisco from Russia

Air India flight: Two days after making an emergency landing in Russia's remote town of Magadan, the Air India flight from Delhi to San Francisco, took off on Thursday for its destination with all the 232 passengers that were on board. A senior official of Air India said that Flight AI173D from Magadan, Russia (GDX) is now airborne for San Francisco (SFO), carrying all passengers and crew. The flight departed GDX at 1027 Hours on June 8 (local time) and is expected to arrive at SFO at 0015 Hours on June 8 (local time), he said.

Additional on-ground support at San Francisco airport

Air India has also mobilised additional on-ground support at San Francisco to carry out the clearance formalities for all passengers upon arrival. According to officials, the team at SFO is prepared to provide all necessary assistance to the passengers, including but not limited to medical care, ground transportation, and onward connections in applicable cases.

Earlier on Wednesday (June 7), a ferry flight departed from Mumbai for Russia's Magadan to take stranded Air India passengers to San Francisco. According to the airline, the ferry flight also carried food and other essentials for the passengers. Following the San Francisco-bound flight's emergency landing in Russia, the United States had said that it was "closely monitoring" the situation. Addressing the regular press briefing, State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel had said that the situation was continuously being monitored after the US-bound flight made an emergency landing in Russia.

Air India flight diverted to Magadan in Russia

Earlier on Tuesday (June 6), a San Francisco-bound Air India flight from Delhi was diverted to Magadan in Russia due to an engine glitch. The flight, carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew, however, landed safely, the Tata Group-owned private carrier said.

"Air India flight AI173 of June 6, operating Delhi-San Francisco has developed a technical issue with one of its engines. The flight, carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew, was diverted and landed safely in Magadan airport in Russia," Air India said in the statement. It further stated that the aircraft went through mandatory checks and that they were provided with all support on the ground.

