'Closely monitoring the situation...': US after San Francisco-bound Air India flight diverted to Russia

Air India flight: After a San Francisco-bound Air India flight made an emergency landing in Russia, the United States said that it is "closely monitoring" the situation. Addressing the regular press briefing, State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said that the situation is continuously being monitored as the US-bound flight had to make an emergency landing in Russia.

"I am not able to confirm how many US citizens were aboard the flight at this time. It was a flight that was bound for the United States. So, it is, of course, likely that there are American citizens on board," he said. In response to a question, Patel further said, "There's public reporting from Air India that they are sending – what my understanding is – a replacement aircraft to the destination to have the passengers carry on for their route, but I would defer to the air carrier to speak to anything further on this."

Air India flight diverted to Magadan in Russia

Earlier on Tuesday (June 6), a San Francisco-bound Air India flight from Delhi was diverted to Magadan in Russia due to an engine glitch. The flight, carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew, however, landed safely, the Tata Group-owned private carrier said.

"Air India flight AI173 of June 6, operating Delhi-San Francisco has developed a technical issue with one of its engines. The flight, carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew, was diverted and landed safely in Magadan airport in Russia," Air India said in the statement. It further stated that the aircraft went through mandatory checks and that they were provided with all support on the ground.

Air India's recent controversies

Notably, Air India is owned by Talace Private Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, after Air India Limited's former owner, the Government of India, completed the sale. It is worth mentioning that Air India has been drawing flak from its customer and social media users for a similar case wherein Shankar Mishra, urinated on his co-passenger, allegedly in an inebriated condition on November 26 last year. Since then, it has been hitting headlines for various reasons-- for the "bad quality" of food services and poor siting arrangements.

