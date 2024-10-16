Air India flight escorted by 2 Singapore Armed Forces jets away from populated areas after bomb threat

Follow us on Image Source : @NG_ENG_HEN/X Singapore scrambled F15 jets to escort Air India Express plane after bomb threat

Singapore: Singapore Armed Forces on Tuesday scrambled two fighter jets to escort an Air India Express plane away from populated areas following a bomb threat before the aircraft landed safely at Singapore's Changi airport. The Air India Express plane operating flight IX 684 from Madurai to Singapore had received a bomb threat.

Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said Air India Express received an email that there was a bomb on board flight AXB684 that was bound for Singapore. "Two of our RSAF F-15SGs scrambled and escorted the plane away from populated areas, to finally land safely at Singapore Changi Airport at around 10:04 pm tonight," he said in a series of posts on X.

How did Singapore handle the emergency situation?

The Ground Based Air Defence (GBAD) systems and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) were also activated. Once on the ground, the plane was handed to the airport police, he said and added that investigations are going on. "Many thanks to the dedication and professionalism of our SAF and Home Team that keep us safe in our homes, even when threats exist around us," he said.

SAF refers to Singapore Armed Forces.

The number of passengers onboard the aircraft could not be immediately ascertained. There was no immediate statement from Air India Express on the incident.

Air India flight from Delhi to Chicago diverted to Canada following bomb threat

Earlier on Tuesday, An Air India flight from Delhi to Chicago diverted to Iqaluit airport in Canada following a bomb threat, according to an airline official. The airline said that the aircraft and passengers are being re-screened as per the security protocol that was laid down. Air India has also activated agencies at the airport to assist the passengers until their journey can resume.

Air India statement

"Flight AI127 operating from Delhi to Chicago on October 15, 2024, was the subject of a security threat posted online and, as a precautionary measure, has landed at Iqaluit Airport in Canada. "The aircraft and passengers are being re-screened as per the laid down security protocol. Air India has activated agencies at the airport to assist the passengers until such time that their journey can resume," the airline said in a statement.

Air India also said that the carrier as well as other local airlines have been subject to a number of threats in recent days. "Though all have subsequently been found to be hoaxes, as a responsible airline operator all threats are taken seriously. The inconvenience to customers is sincerely regretted," it said.

Further, the airline said it is extending all cooperation to authorities in identifying the perpetrators of such threats to ensure that they are held accountable for the disruption and inconvenience caused to passengers. Air India also said it will consider legal action against those responsible to recover damages incurred by the airline.

