Wednesday, June 05, 2024
     
Air Canada Delhi-Toronto flight gets bomb threat, nothing suspicious found

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 New Delhi Published on: June 05, 2024 11:01 IST
Air Canada
Image Source : AIR CANADA/X Air Canada flight (Representational Image)

Panic gripped an Air Canada Toronto-bound flight after the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, New Delhi received an email claiming a bomb had been planted on the airplane, officials said on Wednesday.

The threat turned out to be a hoax.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) office received an email at 10.50 pm on Tuesday stating that a bomb had been planted in the Delhi-Toronto Air Canada flight, the officials said. "Following standard security protocols, a thorough inspection was conducted and nothing suspicious was found," a senior police officer said.

Legal action in the matter is being taken, he said.

