Twitter on Afghanistan: 'Will enforce rules on violation of policies against glorification of violence'

Micro-blogging platform Twitter on Tuesday took note of the "evolving situation" in Afghanistan after the takeover of the war-torn country by the Taliban, and said it would continue to enforce its rules and review content that may violate Twitter Rules, particularly policies against the glorification of violence.

Hours after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled Afghanistan on Sunday, the Taliban took control of Kabul, capturing power nearly 20 years after a US-led military invasion ousted it in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.

"The situation in Afghanistan is rapidly evolving. We're also witnessing people in the country using Twitter to seek help and assistance. Twitter’s top priority is keeping people safe, and we remain vigilant. We will continue to proactively enforce our rules and review content that may violate Twitter Rules, specifically policies against the glorification of violence, platform manipulation and spam," a Twitter spokesperson said.

Earlier on Monday, the UN Security Council members reaffirmed the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities and violence in Afghanistan and that for any acceptance and legitimacy, there needs to be a political settlement that fully respects the human rights of women, children and minorities. The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting convened for the second time on the situation in war-torn Afghanistan in just over 10 days under India’s current UNSC Presidency.

