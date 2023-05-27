Follow us on Image Source : PTI Afghanistan: 16 Injured after explosion rocks Baghlan province

A major explosion rocked the Baghlan province of Afghanistan on Saturday, causing at least 16 injuries, according to Khaama Press,

The blast, happened in Pole-Khomri city of Baghlan territory in northern Afghanistan, as per the report.

The harmed were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. According to the Afghan publication, neither the Taliban nor any individual or organisation have claimed responsibility for the blast.

Throughout the nation, similar incidents have occurred, and either Islamic State or Daesh has previously claimed responsibility.

In August 2021, when the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, the number of terrorist attacks increased.

The Taliban administration continues to face security issues despite the de facto regime's assurances that the country is safe.

More details awaited...

