Image Source : AP PHOTO 9 killed, 37 injured in Turkey after 5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes western Iran

Another 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit Qotur region in West Azerbaijan Province in the northwest of Iran, according to Iran's Seismological Centre. The earthquake took place at 7:30 p.m. (local time) on Sunday, with the epicentre at the depth of 12 km, 38.505 degrees north latitude and 44.388 degrees east longitude.

Earlier in the day, another 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit the same region, injuring nearly 100 people and damaging dozens of villages, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to local reports, communication means within the quake-hit region as well as the power network have been disrupted.

The governor of the West Azerbaijan province told IRIB TV that the access to the region is very difficult, as the quake has took place in the mountain area. He said that rescue operators have been sent to the area.