30-year-old Haryana student stabbed to death in UK; 5 suspects released on bail

A 30-year-old Indian student was stabbed to death during a street attack in central England, said an official on Sunday. The victim was identified as Vijay Kumar Sheoran, hailing from the Charkhi Dadri district in Haryana.

In a statement, the West Mercia Police said the incident likely took place on late Monday (November 24) night. Sheoran was found at 4.15 am on Tuesday (November 25) with serious wounds, after which he was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police arrested five men in connection with Sheoran's killing, but they have been released on bail. A sixth person was also arrested, but was released later. The investigation is still underway.

West Mercia's Detective Chief Inspector Lee Holehouse has appealed people to provide information. He has also paid condolences to Sheoran's family members and friends.

"Over the course of the last few days my team have been conducting extensive lines of enquiries to ascertain what happened on Tuesday morning and what led to a man losing his life," Holehouse said, as reported by news agency PTI.

"As part of these enquiries, officers will remain on Barbourne Road over the weekend, and I would like to reassure the community that this is to continue gathering evidence and the public should not be alarmed," Holehouse added.

Sunil Satpal Sangwan, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Charkhi Dadri MLA, has also paid condolences to Sheoran's family members, urging the central government to intervene in the matter and provide the victim's kin immediate assistance.

"Deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Vijay Kumar Sheoran, an Indian student from Village Jagrambas, District Charkhi Dadri (Haryana), who lost his life following a brutal stabbing incident in Worcester, United Kingdom," Sangwan said in a post on social media. "We also appeal for a transparent, fair, and time-bound investigation so that justice is served and the perpetrators are held strictly accountable."