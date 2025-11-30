Israeli PM Netanyahu submits 'pardon request' to Israeli President over corruption cases Netanyahu's request was submitted through the legal team at the President’s Office. President Herzog’s office confirmed receiving the appeal and described it as an “extraordinary request” with “significant implications.”

New Delhi:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has formally requested President Isaac Herzog for a pardon in the corruption cases he has been facing for several years. His request was submitted through the legal team at the President’s Office. President Herzog’s office confirmed receiving the appeal and described it as an “extraordinary request” with “significant implications.”

The statement said that the president would review all related legal opinions before making a careful and responsible decision.

In letter to President Isaac Herzog, Netanyahu called his trial “a source of intense controversy” and acknowledged that he holds “significant public responsibility” and is aware of the broader consequences of the case. He said that although proving his innocence serves his “personal interest,” the “public interest requires a different approach.”

Netanyahu says trial dividing the country

In a video message, Netanyahu said the ongoing trial has created deep divisions between supporters and critics. He said halting the case would help reduce tensions and encourage “national reconciliation,” which he believes the country urgently needs.

“The continuation of the trial is tearing us apart from within, arousing fierce divisions, intensifying rifts. I am certain, like many others in the nation, that an immediate end to the trial will greatly help to lower the flames and promote the broad reconciliation that our country so desperately needs," he said.

The request comes months after US President Donald Trump wrote to President Herzog urging him to grant Netanyahu a pardon. Trump, a long-time political ally of Netanyahu, has repeatedly spoken in his favour.

What are the charges against Netanyahu?

Netanyahu is involved in three different cases that accuse him of improper conduct, including claims of fraud, breach of trust and accepting favours from wealthy contacts. Netanyahu rejects all the allegations, has entered a not-guilty plea, and the legal process is still underway.