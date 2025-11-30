7 explosions in 24 hours in Balochistan trigger panic; Pakistan on alert The attacks have triggered panic in Balochistan, but no group has claimed their responsibility till now, the Pakistani officials said.

Quetta:

Panic erupted in Pakistan after seven explosions in just 24 hours occurred in the Balochistan province. Though no one was killed in the explosions, two security guards of a construction company were injured, said officials on Sunday, adding that the blasts took place in Quetta and Dera Murad Jamali.

According to officials, the first explosion took place in Quetta where some insurgents hurled grenades at a police checkpoint. The second explosion was an improvised explosive device (IED) blast that happened near an anti-terrorism department (ATD) vehicle in Quetta only.

Later, three more explosions were heard in the Balochistan capital in the evening. An explosion, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Asif Khan, said took place near Lohr Karez, which is on the outskirts of Quetta, that damaged the main line connecting Quetta with other parts of Pakistan.

Khan further said that an explosion was carried out by some insurgents on a railway track near the Quetta station, which led to the suspension of railway traffic in the region. A police vehicle was also attacked after some insurgents hurled some grenades in Dera Murad Jamali.

The insurgents also hurled hand grenades at a construction company site on the Sariab road in Quetta, injuring two security guards. They continued their attacks on Sunday, hurling grenades at the Manzoor Shaheed police station in Quetta. They also attacked another police post at the Kech Beg area in Quetta with grenades.

The attacks have triggered panic in Balochistan, but no group has claimed their responsibility till now, the Pakistani officials said.

The Pakistani establishment has been regularly attacked in Balochistan by insurgents. Earlier this month, the Pakistani government had suspended mobile internet services in the province, except in the capital Quetta. It also suspended travel along the Loralai section of the National Highway N-70.

However, the suspension was revoked later.

