Image Source : PTI 3 killed as blast hits Ghani's campaign office

Three people were killed and seven others injured after a blast hit a campaign office of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Kandahar city, a police official said Wednesday.

According to the official, an explosive device was planted on a wall of the campaign office, which went off on Tuesday evening, Xinhua news agency reported.

Without providing more details, the official said that an investigation had been initiated into the incident.

Wednesday is the last day of the election campaign for the presidential election on Saturday and Ghani is a leading candidate in the race that has 17 other candidates in the fray.

This is the second attack on Ghani's election campaign over the past one week.

On September 17, 26 people were killed and over 40 others injured in the blast that took place in Charikar city, 55 km north of Kabul.

ALSO READ | 3,300 Afghan civilians killed in 12 months: Govt

ALSO READ | 16 killed, 119 injured in Kabul bombing, Taliban claims responsibility