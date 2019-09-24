Image Source : AP 3,300 Afghan civilians killed in 12 months: Govt

New figures by the Afghan government has revealed that conflict-related violence in the past 12 months has left more than 3,300 civilians dead and over 14,600 others injured in the war-torn country.

The time period is from September 16, 2018, to September 10, 2019, TOLO News reported on Tuesday.

The figures issued by the Ministry of Public Health on Monday however, does not make claims about which military or group is to blame, although it said that the number of those killed in suicide attacks was 460.

The Ministries of Defence and Interior said that they have made efforts to prevent civilian casualties during military operations.

"Security forces are trying hard to take care of civilians' lives and not harm them," said Rohullah Ahmadzai, a spokesman for the Ministry of Defence.

