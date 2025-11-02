23 dead in supermarket explosion in Mexico’s Sonora state; probe on An explosion at a supermarket in Mexico took 23 lives, including children. Eleven others have been injured. Investigation underway to find out what caused the blast.

New Delhi:

An explosion erupted at Waldo's supermarket in Sonora, on Saturday afternoon, leaving at least 23 people dead and 11 others injured. Local officials confirmed that several of the victims were minors. Sonora Governor Alfonso Durazo shared a video message expressing deep sorrow over the tragedy, saying, “Sadly, some of the victims we’ve found were children.” He also confirmed that those injured are receiving treatment in local hospitals.

“I have ordered an extensive and transparent investigation to determine the causes of the incident and figure out those responsible,” Durazo said adding, “Nobody will face this pain alone. From the very first moments, emergency, security and health services responded with great professionalism and commitment, controlling the situation and saving lives."

Authorities rule out attack

Local security officials according to reports said the blast was not the result of an attack or any act of violence against civilians. Governor Durazo added, “I have ordered a full and transparent investigation to identify the cause and find out who is responsible.”

President offers condolences

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed her condolences to the victims’ families on X (formerly Twitter). “I send my deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives,” she wrote. President Sheinbaum said she has been in contact with Governor Durazo to offer federal assistance. She has also directed Interior Secretary Rosa Icela Rodríguez to dispatch a support team to help the victims’ families and the injured.

Explosion during day of the dead celebrations

The incident occurred as Mexico was celebrating the Day of the Dead, a traditional holiday when families remember and honour deceased relatives. Emergency teams and investigators are continuing to search through the debris for clues about what triggered the explosion.