Severe floods, landslides devastate Mexico, leaving 41 dead and thousands affected Torrential rains in Mexico have triggered severe floods and landslides, killing 41 people and affecting thousands across multiple states.

New Delhi:

Mexico is reeling from days of relentless torrential rain that has led to severe flooding and deadly landslides across multiple states. Authorities have confirmed that at least 41 people have lost their lives as a result of the natural disaster.

According to official data, the eastern state of Veracruz received nearly 540 millimetres (over 21 inches) of rainfall between October 6 and 9. In Poza Rica, a major oil-producing city located about 275 kilometres (170 miles) northeast of Mexico City, flooding struck without any significant early warning, leaving residents unprepared.

Multiple states hit hard

Mexico’s National Civil Protection Coordination reported that in the state of Hidalgo, located north of the capital, 16 people have died due to heavy rains, while around 150 communities are suffering from prolonged power outages.

In Puebla, east of Mexico City, at least nine people were killed, and over 16,000 homes were either damaged or destroyed. Meanwhile, in Veracruz, 15 fatalities have been recorded. Military and naval forces have been deployed to rescue residents stranded in 42 isolated communities affected by floods and landslides.

Thousands of homes destroyed, power outages widespread

Across the Gulf Coast state of Veracruz, more than 16,000 houses in 55 municipalities have suffered damage. In Querétaro, a landslide killed a child earlier in the week, underscoring the widespread danger posed by the unstable terrain.

Nationwide, the flooding and landslides have led to massive power disruptions, affecting over 320,000 people. Rescue workers are still searching for at least 27 missing individuals across the impacted regions.

Tropical storms blamed for the disaster

Officials have attributed the devastating weather to Tropical Storms Priscilla and Raymond, which recently struck Mexico’s western coast. The twin storms brought intense rainfall that overwhelmed drainage systems and caused rivers to overflow, compounding the humanitarian crisis.

Authorities have urged residents in high-risk zones to evacuate and are continuing large-scale rescue and relief operations as weather conditions remain unstable.

Humanitarian response underway

Military units, emergency personnel, and local volunteers are working around the clock to deliver aid, evacuate stranded families, and restore essential services. Relief organisations have called for urgent assistance, warning that food, water, and medical supplies are running low in isolated communities.

As Mexico struggles to recover from the disaster, officials have stressed the need for better early warning systems and stronger infrastructure to withstand extreme weather events, which are becoming increasingly frequent due to climate change.