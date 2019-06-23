Sri Lanka: Six Indians arrested for smuggling gold worth Rs 30 lakhs

Image Source : PTI Six Indians arrested for smuggling gold

Six Indians have been arrested by the Sri Lankan authorities for allegedly attempting to smuggle gold worth Rs 30 lakhs to India, a media report said on Sunday.

The accused were arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport here and had concealed the gold biscuits in their luggages, pockets of the trousers they were wearing and also their rectum, the Daily Mirror reported.

"All the accused are aged between 36 and 53. They were trying to smuggle the gold to Chennai and now have been arrested,"Customs Spokesman Deputy Director Sunil Jayaratne was quoted as saying in the report.

Officials said further investigations are being conducted by the airport customs.

