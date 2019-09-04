Russia an integral friend, trustworthy partner of India, says PM Modi

Image Source : ANI PM Modi, Putin hold delegation level talks in Vladivostok

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold delegation level talks in Russia's Vladivostok on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day bilateral visit to Russia where he will discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest in summit talks with Russian President Putin, and also participate in the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Your invitation to me, for Eastern Economic Forum is a matter of great respect. This is a historical occasion to give a new dimension to the support between the two countries. I am waiting to participate in the forum tomorrow," PM Modi said.

Addressing the delegation, PM Modi said Russia is an integral friend and a trustworthy partner of India.

"You've personally focussed on expanding our special and privileged strategic partnership. As 2 integral friends, wé've met regularly. I've spoken to you over telephone on several issues, I've never felt any hesitation," he added.

On the announcement of being awarded with Russia's highest civilian award, PM Modi said it is a matter of honor for the 1.3 billion Indians.

"You've announced that I'll be awarded with Russia's highest civilian award. I express my gratitude to you and people of Russia. This demonstrates the friendly relations between the people of our 2 countries. It's a matter of honour for the 1.3 billion Indians," he said.

