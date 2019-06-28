Friday, June 28, 2019
     
  4. PM Modi presents '5-I' vision to maximise digital tech for social benefit at G20

Earlier in the day, Modi discussed leveraging the power of technology with US President Donald Trump.

OSAKA Updated on: June 28, 2019 17:58 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday presented his "5-I" vision to maximise digital technology for social benefit in his intervention at the G20 Summit on digital economy and artificial intelligence (AI).

Earlier in the day, Modi discussed leveraging the power of technology with US President Donald Trump. 

"Shaping the agenda. PM @narendramodi presented his vision of maximising digital technology for society benefit in his intervention at G20 on Digital Economy & AI. The 5 'I's are -- Inclusiveness, Indigenisation, Innovation, Investment in infrastructure & International cooperation," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

On Thursday also, the Prime Minister underlined his government's focus to develop digital infrastructure while addressing a huge gathering of Indian diaspora in Kobe.

"In the next five years, our target is to make India a five-trillion dollar economy. Social sector remains our top priority. Also we will focus more on infrastructure development, especially digital infrastructure," he said. 

