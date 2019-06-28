Friday, June 28, 2019
     
  4. You are doing great job to your country: President Donald Trump praises PM Narendra Modi at G20 Summit

The 2019 G20 Osaka Summit is the fourteenth meeting of Group of Twenty (G20). It will be held on June 28–29 at the International Exhibition Center in Osaka. It is the first G20 Summit to be hosted in Japan.

India TV News Desk
June 28, 2019
Representative News Image
Image Source : TWITTER

PM Narendra Modi greets President Donald Trump at G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan on June 28, 2019. 

US President Donald Trump on Friday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He congratulated him on his “great victory” in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

“Mr Modi, Congratulations on your great victory. I should say congratulations to both because Shinzo also had a great victory. You are doing a great job to your countries,” said US President Donald Trump at the trilateral meeting between the US, Japan and India in Osaka.

“You (PM Modi) deserve it (victory in General elections). You've done a great job in pulling together. I remember when you first took over, there were many factions and they were fighting with each other and now they get along. It's a fantastic tribute to you and your abilities,” added US President Trump. 

“We have become great friends and our countries have never been closer. I can say that with surety. We'll work together in many ways including military, we'll be discussing trade today,” he further stressed.

Thanking Trump, PM Modi assured that the relationship between India and the US will improve further.

