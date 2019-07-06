Video | Pakistani TV presenter confuses Apple Inc with apple fruit! Twitter dies laughing

Image Source : TWITTER Pakistani tv anchor trolled on Twitter

In yet another incident of Pakistani anchors being trolled, this time, a news presenter from the Imran Khan-led country confused Tim Cook's Apple Inc with the fruit 'apple'.

In a video clip going viral on social media, the Pakistani TV presenter is seen in a conversation with a panellist, who refers to Apple Inc.

"The Apple's income is larger than Pakistan's budget," the panellist said on TV, to which the news presenter responded, "Yes, I have heard that even one apple is very expensive".

Soon after, the bemused panellist corrected the anchor and said they were referring to the Apple phones and not the fruit.

The video was soon shared on social media after which the Pakistani TV presenter was brutally trolled across the world.

Apple business and types of apple, just some regular tv shows in Pakistan.. pic.twitter.com/3Sr7IBl7ns — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) July 4, 2019

Here's how Twitter reacted to the viral video

Indeed. He was like ghusa maar Dunga Abhi 🤣 icing on the cake was presenter being super convinced about khane wala apple ka business Pakistan ke budget se jyada hai. — Kranti Agrawal (@KrantiAgrawal) July 4, 2019

The gu, who has come to studio seems to be sensible but the anchor seems to be super dumb.

They want us to handover Kashmir to them so they can sell all apples produced their and improve Pakistan's economy. — Neerav Parmar (@NeeravParmar27) July 6, 2019

Had heart attack in my lungs after watching this — Abdus Saboor DAR (@The_Normal1) July 4, 2019

Hats off to the man!! What control!! Had I been there would have probably fallen off my seat laughing 😂 — Siddhartha Das (@sidharthone) July 4, 2019

This is not the first time Pakistani journalists and anchors have been trolled. Few days back, the government of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province live-streamed an official meet with the cat filter.