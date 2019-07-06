Saturday, July 06, 2019
     
Video | Pakistani TV presenter confuses Apple Inc with apple fruit! Twitter dies laughing

A Pakistani anchor got brutally trolled on Twitter after she confused Apple Inc with the fruit apple. A video of the TV presenter talking to a panellist on a Pakistani TV channel has surfaced on the social media, following which Twitterati blasted the social media platform with comments and memes. 

New Delhi Published on: July 06, 2019 13:35 IST
In yet another incident of Pakistani anchors being trolled, this time, a news presenter from the Imran Khan-led country confused Tim Cook's Apple Inc with the fruit 'apple'. 

In a video clip going viral on social media, the Pakistani TV presenter is seen in a conversation with a panellist, who refers to Apple Inc. 

"The Apple's income is larger than Pakistan's budget," the panellist said on TV, to which the news presenter responded, "Yes, I have heard that even one apple is very expensive".

Soon after, the bemused panellist corrected the anchor and said they were referring to the Apple phones and not the fruit. 

The video was soon shared on social media after which the Pakistani TV presenter was brutally trolled across the world. 

Watch video

Here's how Twitter reacted to the viral video

This is not the first time Pakistani journalists and anchors have been trolled. Few days back, the government of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province live-streamed an official meet with the cat filter. 

