Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's sister detained in Lahore before planned PTI march

Lahore:

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan detained in Lahore ahead of party's planned protest next week. Aleema was taken to Kot Lakhpat jail, as per sources, reported news agency PTI. The Imran Khan's party has planned for a march to Islamabad next week demanding his release. The 73-year-old Khan has been incarcerated since 2023 and is lodged at the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Why was Aleema Khan detained?

Aleema was detained under the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960, which allows local police to arrest anyone perceived as a threat to public peace. Deputy Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Ijaz issued the detention order for a period of 30 days.

Commenting on Aleema's detention, Noreen Niazi, another sister of the PTI founder, told Geo News that she received information on Aleema being taken to Kot Lakhpat jail, and added that she was taken into custody while leaving her home. "I do not know why they are so worried that they are arresting women as well," she said.

PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram condemned the arrest, saying "this is not law, this is an illegal arrest." "Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf condemns in the strongest terms the illegal arrest of Aleema Khanum from outside her home. This is not law. This is an illegal arrest. This is cowardice and a deliberate attempt to worsen the situation," he said in a post on X.

"Maryam Nawaz never tires of claiming that women are a “red line.” Today that slogan stands exposed. An elderly lady ,the sister of an imprisoned former Prime Minister ,has been illegally arrested from her doorstep because she refused to stay silent about her brother’s illegal detention, solitary confinement, and denied medical care," he added.

How is Imran Khan?

Khan, who served as the prime minister from 2018 to 2022, was ousted from power following a no-confidence vote amid tensions between his government and the Pakistani military. Later, he and his wife Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 17 years imprisonment after getting convicted in a corruption case.

Since 2023, Khan has remained at the Adiala Jail, with concerns being repeatedly raised regarding his health. His party has alleged that the charges are fake and politically motivated, insisting that his health is in poor condition.

-With PTI Inputs

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