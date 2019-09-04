Pakistan's 'Twitter General' parrots Imran Khan's speech; plays 'jugular vein' card

In a country such as Pakistan where historically political leaders have been puppets of the Pak army establishment, for once an army general has toed the Prime Minister's line.

Pakistan's DG ISPR or the 'Twitter General' Asif Ghafoor, in a speech, is seen parroting Imran Khan's failed narrative to sell India centric hatred to the international community.

In his speech, the DG ISPR said, "Kashmir is our jugular vein and we will go to any length to protect it."

Most of his speech was a carbon copy of the speeches Imran Khan has been giving in the last few weeks with words like -- Hitler, Fascist, Nazi ideology mentioned several times much on the predicted lines.

Also playing the nuclear card, Ghafoor said that Pakistan has no 'no first use' policy and that India should think that everything Pakistan has is devoted to its eastern border (Indian side).

Pakistan's civil-military establishment has been threatening to go to war with India ever since August 5. Recently railway minister Sheikh Rasheed also said that he predicted a war with India by the end of the year.

All this is being done to alarm the international community to take note but Pakistan has been failing at that miserably.

