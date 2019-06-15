Saturday, June 15, 2019
     
Pakistan minister live streams press meet with cat filter on Facebook, Twitter goes berserk

Photos of Khyber Pakhtukhwa's Minister of Information Shoukat Yousufzai and his fellow ministers with cat ears and whiskers quickly went viral on social media, Dawn news reported.

Islamabad Published on: June 15, 2019 17:52 IST
Pakistan Minister
Image Source : FACEBOOK

Pakistan Minister

In a comedy of errors, a person streaming live on Facebook a conference by a Pakistani minister accidentally activated the cat filter, according to a media report Saturday.

The press conference was about the recent decisions made by the Provincial Assembly, but the netizens could not get over the mishap. The cat filter video of the Pakistan minister went viral.

"Who let the cats out," said on a Twitter user, while another posted: "Positive image of Pakistan is being promoted through a press conference streamed live on Facebook with cat filter on Ministers of KP province."

One Twitter user also said that Yousufzai "looks kinda cute" with the cat ears and whiskers. Here are some Twitterati's reactions:

