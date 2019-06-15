Pakistan minister live streams press meet with cat filter on Facebook, Twitter goes berserk

Image Source : FACEBOOK Pakistan Minister

In a comedy of errors, a person streaming live on Facebook a conference by a Pakistani minister accidentally activated the cat filter, according to a media report Saturday.

Photos of Khyber Pakhtukhwa's Minister of Information Shoukat Yousufzai and his fellow ministers with cat ears and whiskers quickly went viral on social media, Dawn news reported.

You can't beat this! Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt's live presser on Facebook with cat filters.. 😹 pic.twitter.com/xPRBC2CH6y — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) June 14, 2019

The press conference was about the recent decisions made by the Provincial Assembly, but the netizens could not get over the mishap. The cat filter video of the Pakistan minister went viral.

"Who let the cats out," said on a Twitter user, while another posted: "Positive image of Pakistan is being promoted through a press conference streamed live on Facebook with cat filter on Ministers of KP province."

One Twitter user also said that Yousufzai "looks kinda cute" with the cat ears and whiskers. Here are some Twitterati's reactions:

Filter hata lo Bana billi Bana hua hai lmao 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣 — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) June 15, 2019

According to KP government’s social media team we now have a cat in the cabinet #Filter pic.twitter.com/LNl7zwOfLU — Mansoor Ali Khan (@_Mansoor_Ali) June 14, 2019

So this happened today when PTI's SM team forgot to turn off the cat filter while live streaming a press conference on Facebook. @SAYousafzaiPTI looks kinda cute pic.twitter.com/IjjJrua7DL — Ahsan Hamid Durrani (@Ahsan_H_Durrani) June 14, 2019