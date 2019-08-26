Pakistan continues vitriolic talk against India

Image Source : Also on Sunday, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said in Muzaffarabad that if India attacked and "should the time come, the people stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Army".

Pakistan continues to speak against India over its move to revoke Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, with two ministers once again warning India of serious consequences.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Sunday, Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the two nuclear powers, India and Pakistan, were determinedly facing off each other at present and that the world needed to resolve the Kashmir issue right away, Geo News reported.

"If India wants peace, we're standing (ready) for peace but if they want a war, we're standing prepared for a war. Our Army and everyone, including children, are ready to fight," he added.

Also on Sunday, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said in Muzaffarabad that if India attacked and "should the time come, the people stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Army".

"An attack on 'Azad Jammu Kashmir' would be perceived as a war breaking out between the two neighbouring South Asian nations and Pakistan would give a befitting response to India," the Minister added.

Tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan ever since New Delhi on August 5 revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and divided it into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

In retaliation, Pakistan has formally suspended its bilateral trade with India with immediate effect and until further orders.

Pakistan has also permanently suspended the Samjhauta Express, the Lahore-Delhi 'Dosti' bus service, and has also shut down the Thar Link Express, its last remaining train link with India.