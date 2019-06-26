Newborn in US dies with 96 fractures, cracked skull; parents charged with murder

Image Source : PTI Representative Image

A newborn baby girl died after suffering around 96 fractures and cracked skull in United State's Houston. The newborn died just days after she was brought home from the hospital. The parents have been charged with murder in their daughter's death and arrested, said the police.

A premature born baby Jazmine Robin was just 10 weeks old when she died on 15 July, 12 days after leaving the hospital, prosecutors said Monday.

24-year-old girl's father Jason Paul Robin has been charged with murder while 21-year-old mother Katharine Wyndham White, faces a count of injury to a child by omission, according to reports in Associate Press.

“The evidence shows that Baby Jazmine fell victim to the very people who were supposed to protect her the most in this world,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “After a full and thorough investigation of the facts, we have filed charges, and will seek justice for young Jazmine.”

Last year in July, detectives were called to a Houston hospital after staff there found “clearly inflicted head trauma,” according to a Houston police affidavit.

An autopsy that was completed last month determined the girl’s death was caused by blunt force trauma to the head. The child suffered multiple fractures to several ribs — 71 rib fractures in all — and 23 “long bone” breaks.

According to investigators, Jazmine’s crying would anger Robin and he violently shook the newborn. “It is concluded that a minimum of two traumatic events resulted in 96 fractures,” the affidavit said.

It took several months to complete the autopsy because those done on infants, and related testing, generally take much longer than ones done on adults, authorities said.

Robin and his wife White were being held Tuesday in the Harris County jail.