Lahore property donated by Jinnah for charity grabbed

Properties worth billions in Lahore donated by Pakistan's founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah, his sister Fatima Jinnah and first Prime Minister Liaqat Ali Khan for charitable purposes have been taken over by illegal occupants, reports said on Sunday.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Lahore region, has taken notice of the encroachment and asked for a report from the local revenue officials, English daily The News reported.

The properties are in Gulberg municipal area of Lahore city district.

According to the report, the ACE, apart from detailed report of the properties from officials of Patwar circle Icchra, has served notice on officials of Lahore Development Authority asking them to appear before it.

