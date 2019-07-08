JeM, LeT working together with Afghan insurgent groups post Balakot airstrike: Intelligence inputs

Image Source : PTI JeM chief Masood Azhar and LeT founder Hafeez Saeed

After the IAF airstrike held in Balakot on February 26, the Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba have collaborated with Afghan insurgent groups like Taliban and Haqqani Network, revealed intelligence inputs.

This revelation came after the arrest of JeM terrorists Sediq Akbar and Ataullah by Afghan National Security Force from Jalalabad earlier this year. It has also revealed that the Jaish chief Masood Azhar was offered shelter in Afghanistan by Haqqani Network. However, Masood feels safe under the Pakistan Army's protection in Bahawalpur.

The IAF jets attacked the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Balakot after February 14 attack by a suicide bomber on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the intelligence, the Pak terror groups are shifting their base in Afghanistan near the international border in areas including Kandahar and Kunar, to avoid blacklisting of Pakistan by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) later this year.

Pakistan remains in the grey list of FATF, a global terror financing watchdog which has asked Islamabad to take steps to curb money laundering and terror financing. India wanted to negatively impact the neighbouring country and to be placed on the blacklist.

Intelligence sources reveal that the Indian consulate in Kandahar has been kept on high alert against Taliban attack as their shelter in Afghanistan is posing threat to Indian diplomatic establishments, including the Indian Embassy in Kabul.

A report from the US Parliament had revealed earlier this year that the US considers LeT as one of the greatest threats to Washington and its allied forces in war-torn Afghanistan, where at least 300 fighters from the terror group are active.

