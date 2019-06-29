G20 Summit: Australian PM Morrison tweets picture of him and PM Modi with caption 'Kithana acha he Modi' | Live Updates

Today is the second and last day of the 2019 G20 Summit in Japan's Osaka. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo. PM Modi also held a bilateral meeting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.
"Beginning Day 2 of the G20 Summit by meeting a valued friend. PM @narendramodi holds talks with President @jokowi on ways to deepen India-Indonesia cooperation," tweeted PMO.
The 2019 G20 Summit is the fourteenth meeting of Group of Twenty (G20). It is being held on June 28–29 at the International Exhibition Center in Osaka. It is the first G20 summit to be hosted by Japan. The 2020 G20 Summit will be held on November 21–22 in the city of Riyadh.
On Friday, India, Japan and the US held extensive discussions on the Indo-Pacific region.
G20 Summit Day 2: LIVE UPDATES
8:34 am: US President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, in Osaka, Japan.
7:40 am: US President Donald Trump meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the start of Session 3 at G20 Summit.
7:10 am:
Kithana acha he Modi! #G20OsakaSummit pic.twitter.com/BC6DyuX4lf— Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) June 28, 2019
7:03 am:
#G20 leaders participate in event on women empowerment in Osaka, Japan pic.twitter.com/Jijb5IwXcb— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2019
6:47 am:
Japan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Osaka, on the sidelines of #G20Summit pic.twitter.com/rCtv2Uc0t0— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2019
6:45 am
Beginning Day 2 of the #G20 Summit by meeting a valued friend.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 29, 2019
PM @narendramodi holds talks with President @jokowi on ways to deepen India-Indonesia cooperation. pic.twitter.com/lEF3uIFPAJ
WATCH VIDEO G20 Summit: PM Modi holds separate bilateral talks with President of Indonesia
G20 Summit: Here's what happened on Day 1
-
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a trilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump here, which he termed as "a productive one".
"Today's meeting of the JAI (Japan, America, India) Trilateral was a productive one. We had extensive discussions on the Indo-Pacific region, improving connectivity and infrastructure development," Modi tweeted after the meeting.
"Grateful to PM @AbeShinzo and President @realDonaldTrump for sharing their views as well," he said.
-
European Commission (EC) President Jean-Claude Juncker on Friday said that the G20 needs to issue a strong declaration about climate change in its summit, which is set to kick off later in the day in this Japanese city.
Juncker made the statement after being asked in a press conference over his expectations for the final declaration over climate change set to be signed by G20 leaders during the two-day meet, reports Efe news.
"We need a strong declaration on climate change," said Juncker, recalling the debacle in this regard in the last G20 summit in Buenos Aires in December.
-
US President Donald Trump on Friday met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin here and light-heartedly told him not to meddle in the 2020 American presidential elections.
Trump, who is seeking a second term in the next election, met Putin on the sidelines of the ongoing two-day G20 summit in this Japanese city, reports Efe news.
At the beginning of their meeting, a journalist asked Trump if he intended to ask the Russian President to not interfere in the 2020 election result, as Moscow was allegedly involved in the 2016 polls.
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday conveyed to US President Donald Trump concerns over tensions in the Persian Gulf related to Iran, saying "instability" in the region affects India in "many ways" besides the energy aspect.
The two leaders agreed that they and their officials will continuously remain in touch to ensure that the region remains stable, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said at a media briefing.
The Iran issue, along with 5G, trade and defence relations, was raised by Modi with Trump during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit
-
India was on Friday joined by China, Russia, South Africa and Brazil in asking all countries to prevent their territories from being used for terror activities, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the scourge was adversely affecting economic progress and social stability besides taking lives of innocent people.
The five-nation grouping -- Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS) -- also underlined their commitment to fight the exploitation of internet for terrorist purposes.
"We strongly condemn terrorist attacks, including against BRICS countries, in all forms and manifestations, wherever and by whomsoever committed," said a joint statement issued after the meeting attended by Prime Minister Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.