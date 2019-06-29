G20 Summit: Australian PM Morrison tweets picture of him and PM Modi with caption 'Kithana acha he Modi' | Live Updates

Image Source : TWITTER/SCOTT MORRISON Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tweets a picture of him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Today is the second and last day of the 2019 G20 Summit in Japan's Osaka. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo. PM Modi also held a bilateral meeting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

"Beginning Day 2 of the G20 Summit by meeting a valued friend. PM @narendramodi holds talks with President @jokowi on ways to deepen India-Indonesia cooperation," tweeted PMO.

The 2019 G20 Summit is the fourteenth meeting of Group of Twenty (G20). It is being held on June 28–29 at the International Exhibition Center in Osaka. It is the first G20 summit to be hosted by Japan. The 2020 G20 Summit will be held on November 21–22 in the city of Riyadh.

On Friday, India, Japan and the US held extensive discussions on the Indo-Pacific region.

G20 Summit Day 2: LIVE UPDATES

8:34 am: US President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, in Osaka, Japan.

7:40 am: US President Donald Trump meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the start of Session 3 at G20 Summit.

