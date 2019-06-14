Friday, June 14, 2019
     
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar arrives in Dushanbe for CICA Summit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Friday met his Bangladeshi and Bahrainian counterparts as he arrived here in the Tajik capital to attend the fifth Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

New Delhi Published on: June 14, 2019 20:35 IST
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar 
Image Source : PTI

The CICA is a pan-Asia forum for enhancing cooperation and promoting peace, security and stability in Asia.

"Reached Dushanbe for the 5th CICA Summit and begun meetings. Delighted that first one was with our closest friend Bangladesh A K Abdul Momen," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

"A very warm meeting with a distinguished and experienced collegue Foreign Minister of Bahrain Shaikh Khalid Bin Ahmed Bin Mohamed Al Khalifa," he said in another tweet.

The theme of the 5th Summit is "Shared Vision for a Secure and More Prosperous CICA Region". The Summit will adopt a declaration covering issues of cooperation within CICA.

During the Summit, the CICA leaders are likely to deliberate on the existing and emerging issues of common concern to the members and underline implementation of confidence building measures for developing Asia into a prosperous, secure and peaceful region.

India is a member of the CICA since its inception and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had participated in the first CICA Summit held in 2002 in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

India has been actively participating in various activities conducted under the aegis of CICA.

